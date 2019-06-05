Police hunt teenage girl following suspected sexual assault at Linlithgow train station

Police are trying to find a teenage girl who is understood to have been sexually assaulted at Linlithgow train station.

An appeal for the public's help comes after a traveller called the police to say they had seen a man touch a young woman inappropriately at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 20.

The girl is described as being in her late teens and was with a friend at the time, who is also thought to be around the same age.

Owing to other enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Fife was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the incident and was later released without charge.

DC Donna Davanna, from British Transport Police (BTP), said: “This incident was reported to us several hours after it took place, meaning we were unable to attend to take any details from the alleged victim or her friend.

“Other enquiries led to the arrest of a man, however we could really do with hearing from these two women so we can establish exactly what has happened.

“I’d urge them, or anyone who knows who they might be, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, reference 281 of 20/04/19. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.