Police are appealing for witnesses after a quad bike and car were stolen from a Midlothian farm.

The Honda Big Red quad bike and Green Nissan Pathfinder were stolen from a farm in Gorebridge, between 10:30pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday this week.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact Penicuik Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 0599, 15th January, or call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.