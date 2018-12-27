Police hunt thieves who targeted woman in daylight robbery

A woman was robbed of a three-figure sum of cash by thieves who mugged her in broad daylight.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened around 9.30am on Friday, December 21, in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

A 41-year-old woman was approached by two men, one of whom pushed her into a wall while the other took her handbag containing a three figure sum of cash.

The theft took place in a lane between Scott Place and Fauldhouse Cricket Club.

The first man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with black short hair. He was wearing a navy blue puffer style jacket with a yellow stripe around the middle and on the arms.

The second man is described as white, in his early 30s, 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a long dirty, black bomber style jacket.

Detective Constable Grant Ross of Livingston CIS said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the incident left the woman in a distressed state. We are eager to trace the men concerned as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw these men, or anything suspicious, before or after the incident, to get in touch to help with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1114 of 21st December, or may a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”