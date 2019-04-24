Police hunt van driver after 9 drain covers stolen in Dalkeith

Police are appealing for information concerning the theft of nine drain covers in Dalkeith.

The drain covers, which hold value in the iron they are made from, were removed from maintenance areas between Jean Armour Drive and Woodburn Terrace on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The drain covers were stolen in Dalkeith. Pic: Google Maps/ Jani Tisler - Shutterstock

It is believed they were taken between 1pm and 3:15pm yesterday.

In a statement, police said they are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a green coloured Ford Transit van which was seen in the area around this time.

Anyone with information should call Police on 101 and quote incident number 2625 of 23rd April 2019, or alternatively call the Crimestoppers charity line on 0800 555 111.

