Police hunt vandals who wrecked East Lothian bird reserve

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals wrecked a bird reserve in East Lothian.

In a statement released on social media this afternoon, police said officers are aware of the damage caused to Levenhall Links Bird Reserve, Musselburgh, and that inquiries are ongoing.

Some of the damage. Pic: Police Scotland

The statement added: “Officers plan to be patrolling this area over the course of the weekend in order to deter and detect any criminality.

“These patrols will be supported by work from partner agencies.”

Members of the public are encouraged to contact police via 101 to report any instances of anti social behaviour in and around this area.

Police are hunting the vandals. Pic: Police Scotland

