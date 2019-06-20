Police hunt woman, 43, missing from Edinburgh

Have your say

Concerns are growing over a 43-year-old woman missing from the Capital.

Erin McKenna, from Granton, was last seen on Friday, May 24.

READ MORE: Early morning Edinburgh to Lanzarote flight declares emergency after hitting bird



A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There are growing concerns for her welfare."

Erin is white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has shoulder length black hair. She speaks with a slight American accent.

READ MORE: Vandals smash police car at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while officers deal with midnight emergency



Anyone who may have seen Erin since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2225 of May 24.