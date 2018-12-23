Police in attendance at ‘ongoing incident’ in Liberton street

A street in the Liberton area of the city has been cordoned off due to an ongoing incident.

Police received reports of an incident at Claverhouse Drive in the south of the city at around 7.30am this morning.

A cordon has been erected on Claverhouse Drive with reports that a house has been taped off.

A number of officers are currently in attendance.

Police were unable to give more details on the incident but have described it as ‘ongoing’.

An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Evening News that they had been woken up by the sound of an ambulance leaving in the morning.

They added that there were at least five police cars in attendance and that a property on Claverhouse Drive had been taped off.

More to follow as we get it...

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital