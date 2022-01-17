Police in CCTV appeal following incident on Giles Street

Police Scotland has released an image of a male in relation to an incident that occurred at Giles Street.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:33 pm

The incident took place in Edinburgh around 4.30am on Saturday, 9 October, 2021.

The male is described as being in his late 30s, of average build with short dark hair.

Detective Constable Greg Manley said: "I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to him, depicted in the image to make contact with the Police.

An appeal has been launched

"Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 0758 of Saturday, 9 October, 2021.

"Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Do you know this man?