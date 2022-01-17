The incident took place in Edinburgh around 4.30am on Saturday, 9 October, 2021.

The male is described as being in his late 30s, of average build with short dark hair.

Detective Constable Greg Manley said: "I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to him, depicted in the image to make contact with the Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched

"Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 0758 of Saturday, 9 October, 2021.

"Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."