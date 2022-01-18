Do you know this man? Police are appealing for information

Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to the incident that took place around 11.10pm on Wednesday, 15 September, 2021.

The male is described as around 40-50 years old, average height and heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and a bright blue rucksack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Greg Manley said: "I would urge the man, or anyone who has information relating to him, depicted in the image to make contact with the police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 1825 of 16 September 2021. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”