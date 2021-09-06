In a post on social media, Police reminded people to remain vigilant as they carry out their investigations into the latest incidents, which they believed are linked.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: "At this time, we're reminding small businesses in our community to remain vigilant and take precautions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Edinburgh ask small businesses to be vigilant after a series of robberies in the Capital

"Owners please ensure your own personal safety and that of your staff and customers is at the forefront of your mind.

"If at all possible, lock your premises in-between customers to satisfy yourself that you are happy with those entering, albeit I do appreciate this can be unpractical for some businesses.”

On Sunday, a tanning salon in Davidson Mains was robbed for the second time in four days, with a Canonmills salon hit just the week before, where a three figure sum was taken.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.