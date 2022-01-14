The incident in question took place in the Angle Park Terrace area of Edinburgh, shortly after 2am on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking in the direction of Angle Park Terrace when she was assaulted.

Police confirmed that she was uninjured, but said she was left shaken as a result.

As part of their enquiries into the incident, police detectives have released three images of a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation.

He is described as being white, in his early 20s, around 6ft tall and slim, with short light-coloured hair. In the images, he is wearing a dark blue jumper with writing on the left breast, a white t-shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

Along with the image, police have issued an appeal to the public on social media. They have asked the man in the pictures, as well as anyone who recognises him, to contact them.

Police are looking to identify the man in these images, as they believe he can help them in their investigation.

Detective Constable Stephanie Dickie said: “We are asking for anyone who recognises the man in the image, or for the man himself, to please come forward as it could prove vital to our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident 0819 of 17 October 2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

