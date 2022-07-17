Police in Fife appeal for information after teenager reported missing from Glenrothes

Police are appealing for information as part of their efforts to trace a 14-year-old reported missing from Glenrothes.

By Anna Bryan
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 12:19 pm

Emma Goddard, who is known as Aster, was last seen leaving an address in the Waverley Drive area of Glenrothes at 10pm on Saturday, July 16.

Aster is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

When last seen, Aster was possibly wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

Aster also has links to the Irvine area, so police believe she may have travelled there by bus and train.

Anyone who may have seen Aster since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4177 of 16 July.

