The first of these incidents happened at around 1pm on Friday, November 12, when a 43-year-old man was struck by a car in a communal car park on Pinebank, Livingston. He was pinned in between his van and the car, which caused him injury.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, November 13, when officers received a report of a van on fire in a car park on Gowanbank, Ladywell at around 2.50am.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no injuries were reported.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with both incidents, but was released pending further enquiries.

Officers in West Lothian have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: “Our enquiries into these serious incidents are ongoing and we believe they are linked. We don't believe there is any threat to the wider community.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information that may assist with our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting Incident 1950 of 12 November, 2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

