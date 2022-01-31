The incident happened at a property on Erskine Road, in Broxburn, sometime between 6.40pm and 6.55pm on Sunday, January 30.

The perpetrator gained entry to the house, from which personal items were stolen. A television was also damaged.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to three men who were seen in the area at the time. They have released descriptions of these men on social media.

The first man was described as wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up. The second was reportedly wearing a black balaclava, a dark hooded jacket, dark jogging bottoms and trainers with reflective strips down the side.

The third had on a grey jacket with the hood up and dark trousers. He was also carrying a backpack.

Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing, and police are appealing to the local community for information. They are particularly eager to speak to anyone who may have captured video footage of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ross Collett of Livingston CID said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which may assist us to come forward.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.”

Anyone with any information on the incident has been asked to contact Police Scotland, by calling 101 and quoting incident 3249 of January, 30 2022.

