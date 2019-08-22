Police incident in Falkirk disrupts rail travel between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Have your say

Officers are in attendance at Falkirk Grahamston train station following 'concern for the wellbeing of a man'.

Police Scotland received a call at around 8.50am today.

There are reports that a man was seen with a knife.

Rail services between the Capital and Glasgow are being affected.

ScotRail tweeted: "The police are dealing with an incident near the railway. Services between Edinburgh to Glasgow Via Cumbernauld and Edinburgh to Dunblane will be affected.

"You can still travel Edinburgh-Glasgow via Falkirk High to avoid disruption. Apologies for your delay."

Shortly after 11.30am the operator added: "We are working to bring the matter to a safe conclusion as soon as possible, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation"

Travellers are advised to visit the ScotRail Twitter feed for alternative arrangements, which include shuttle buses and services using FirstBust East.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50am on Thursday, August 22 following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.

"Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely."

More details as they come.