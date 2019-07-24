Police incident on Edinburgh's Princes Street

Have your say

Officers are dealing with an incident on the Capital's Princes Street.

A police presence is currently in place near the Mercure hotel, next to Marks and Spencer, where cordon tape is visible around a bus stop.

A cordon has been put in place near Marks and Spencer. Picture: TSPL

Officers are also in place near TopShop, on nearby Meuse Lane.

They have been seen wearing gloves.

One eye-witness reported: "Police everywhere and a car is blocking the road across from Waverley Mall."

Officers have been seen taking statements from the public and cordon tape is in place.

Officers at the scene. Picture: TSPL

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More details as they come.