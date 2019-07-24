Police incident on Edinburgh's Princes Street

Officers are dealing with an incident on the Capital's Princes Street.
A police presence is currently in place near the Mercure hotel, next to Marks and Spencer, where cordon tape is visible around a bus stop.
Officers are also in place near TopShop, on nearby Meuse Lane.
They have been seen wearing gloves.
One eye-witness reported: "Police everywhere and a car is blocking the road across from Waverley Mall."
Officers have been seen taking statements from the public and cordon tape is in place.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
More details as they come.