Police investigating death near Telfer subway

A MAN has died after being found with serious injuries close to the Telfer subway.

The 48-year old was discovered in the early hours of this morning in a wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry community park behind the Lidl supermarket.

An ambulance crew declared him dead at the scene.

Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The subway was taped off by police as investigations continued.

The underpass - which connects Dalry with Fountainbridge - was fitted with CCTV in 2014 after becoming a notorious spot for serious crimes.

In 2009, a 24-year-old Australian woman was attacked as she walked through the subway from the Fountainpark leisure complex and taken to a makeshift den among trees and bushes just a few feet away where she was subjected to a horrific seven-hour rape ordeal.

And in November 2011 a teenage girl was pinned against a wall just feet from the subway as a group of three men punched and kicked her boyfriend unconscious and stole an iPhone.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in the wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park, behind the Lidl supermarket, at around 2am on Thursday September 20.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and pronounced the 48-year-old dead at the scene.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and inquiries are continuing.”