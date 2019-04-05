Police issue appeal after woman has property stolen in Leith

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a woman in Leith had her property stolen.

The incident, in which a woman had her property stolen, took place in Albert Street, near the junction with Leith Walk, around 7.10am on Sunday 17th February.

The man in the images is described as white, around twenty years old, of average to stocky build with short dark hair.

He is pictured wearing a black North Face tracksuit top with grey on the neck, shoulders and sleeves. He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

PC Stephen Henderson of Leith Police Station said: “The woman was left shaken as a result of this incident.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we are asking anyone who recognises this man, or who has information which could be relevant, to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1212 of 17th February, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.