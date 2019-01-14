Police issue appeal to trace man missing from Dumbiedykes

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information in a bid to trace a man who is missing from the Dumbiedykes area of the city.

Paul Lynch, 42, has not been seen since Thursday, 10 January 2019.

He is described as as white, 5ft 4” tall, slim build, bald head with grey receding hair at the sides, grey goatee beard, wearing black cap, blue jeans and black jacket

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul is urged to contact Police on 101 quoting inc 3410 of 11/01/19.

