Police issue CCTV images after train conductor attacked at Edinburgh Gateway station

CCTV images have been released of a man following the assault of a train conductor on the platform at Edinburgh Gateway station.

On 2 December at approximately 9.20pm, two men boarded a Kirkcaldy bound service at Edinburgh Haymarket.

Police have issued images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Shortly after the train departed, one of the men became threatening and aggressive to other passengers.

As the train reached Edinburgh Gateway, the conductor asked the man to leave the service as a result of his behaviour.

The man then followed the conductor onto the platform where he assaulted him.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference of 573 of 02/12/18.

