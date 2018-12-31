Police issue fresh appeal in search for missing Colin McLennan

A fresh appeal has been issued in a desperate bid to trace missing Edinburgh man Colin McLennan.

Colin McLennan, who is 59 and hails from the Saughtonhall area of the city, was last spoken to on Thursday 27 December. He was due to meet a family member the following day in the city centre but did not arrive, and concern is growing for his welfare.

Police say Mr McLennan is a keen walker and is said to frequent paths including the Water of Leith and the River Almond. Search teams have been dispatched to these areas.

Colin is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall, of slim to medium build, bald with grey hair around the sides and a white moustache. He is thought to be wearing a black waterproof jacket with a concealed hood, light blue jeans and black trainers.

Inspector Keith Forrester of Corstorphine Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Colin as it is now four days since he was in contact with his family. As well as seeking assistance from the public I have search teams in various areas that Colin is known to go walking, including the Water of Leith and the River Almond. I would urge anyone who may have seen Colin to please contact police immediately.”

Call 101 quoting reference 2410 of 30th December.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital