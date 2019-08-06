Police issue this warning about pickpockets operating during Edinburgh Festival Fringe

With hundreds of thousands of visitors to Edinburgh - on top of the residents already here - the festival period can be big business for criminals.

That is why Edinburgh police have issued safety advice around preventing pickpockets from taking your valuables.

Police issue this warning about potentially violent pickpockets during Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Operation Arable, which has been ongoing in Edinburgh since 2018, is the force's dedicated initiative to tackle all forms of acquisitive crime.

It focusses on developing tactics to help officers target thieves of mobile phone in particular.

But the police force has also issued residents and visitors with some timely advice to discourage opportunist pickpockets.

Installing tracking apps to mobile devices, recording serial numbers of electronic devices and remaining vigilant are all key elements to help protect yourself.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: “Mobile phones, in particular, are an essential part of everyday life and their loss can have a major impact due to the quality and quantity of personal information they contain.

“We would like to remind everyone to ensure they enable or install some form of tracking app to their electronic devices, especially mobile phones.

“We advise them to record IMEI and serial numbers, as this could increase the chances of us recovering items and returning them to their owners should they be stolen.

“Edinburgh is a lovely city to spend time walking around with public parks, gardens and attractions. However, like all cities, there are opportunistic criminals around who will not hesitate to use violence in order to steal someone else’s belongings.”

The warning comes on the back of numerous pickpocket incidents in the city centre.

Three people were arrested a month ago after pickpocketing on Princes Street. This came just days after the police had issued a warning to residents and visitors days before.

If anyone has information on these type of crimes they can either call Police Scotland on 101, or the independent charity Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information