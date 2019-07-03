Police issue urgent warning to parents after boy, 7, hit by car in Fife

Police have issued an urgent warning to parents about road safety during the school summer holidays after a seven-year-old boy was hit by a car in Fife.

The warning comes following the incident involving a young boy and a Ford Ka in Auchtermuchty.

At around 11.15am on Monday, July 1, the young boy was struck by a Ford Ka on the A91, Low Road, near to the Burnside Auto Centre.

The boy sustained a head injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital. He was released the following day, after treatment.

The 48-year-old female driver of the car stopped immediately at the scene and assisted Road Policing officers with their inquiries.

As a result, no further investigation is required in relation to this incident.

Officers are keen to avoid similar incidents occurring over the coming weeks and are asking for parents and guardians to assist them in keeping young people safe.

Inspector Andy Mather from Fife's Road Policing Unit said: "Thankfully, this collision has not resulted in any life-threatening injury but we need to ensure that collisions involving children do not take place, particularly during the school holidays when there is a greater probability of children playing outside and using the streets either as pedestrians or cyclists.

"Parents and guardians have a vital role to play in helping us promote road safety by speaking with children in their care about how to safely cross the road and to always be mindful of vehicles using the road network.

"Likewise, if you are out and about with young children, please ensure you they remain on pavements and where possible, utilise pelican crossings, zebra crossings and other designated crossing areas.

"We have a range of really useful road safety advice available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk."