Police launch appeal to trace missing Leith teenager

Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal to help find a teenager missing from Leith.

Brooke Watson, 14, was last seen in the North Junction Street area at around 11.30am on Friday, 4 January.

She failed to return home or make contact with anyone since this time and officers are asking anyone who knows of her current whereabouts to come forward.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers and has a piercing in her nose.

It’s believed Brooke has links to the city centre, south side and Leith areas and may be travelling on public transport.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Brooke, or has information to help us trace her, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3541 of 5 January.

