Police launch probe after reports missing Fife man boarded Spain flight at Edinburgh Airport

HOLIDAYMAKERS have been urged to be on alert over fears a man missing from Fife may have boarded a flight to a popular Spanish destination at Edinburgh Airport.

It is thought Brian Long, who has been missing from Dunfermline since Tuesday, got on the flight to Palma at around 7am on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old was last seen in the Duloch area of the Fife town, but family members say they are increasingly worried about his welfare.

Officers are now hopeful those in the vicinity of the airport on that date can help them in their efforts to trace Brian and have encouraged holidaymakers in Majorca to contact local and Scottish authorities should they see him.

Brian is described as being white, around 5'8" tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, strawberry blonde hair and a close cut beard.

It is believed he may have used public transport to get to the airport.

A Police Scotland spokesman said an investigation into Mr Long's whereabouts was ongoing, but confirmed they were following a line of inquiry related to him leaving the country.

In a statement, sergeant David McCabe said: "Brian has been missing for a number of days now. This is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried."

"We have a number of Police resources committed to this enquiry and we are now looking for the assistance of the public."

Those with any information on Brian's whereabouts are asked to contact 101 quoting incident no. 2563 of Wednesday, September 11.