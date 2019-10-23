Police launch public appeal after dog walker threatened with stun device in Wester Hailes
Police in Edinburgh have launched a public appeal for information after a man was threatened by another man with a stun device in Wester Hailes.
The 26-year-old man was walking his two dogs along Westburn Middlefield around 10pm on Monday, October 14, when he was approached and threatened by a man brandishing a stun device.
The man was last seen heading north towards Quarryview, he is described as white, 27 to 35 years of age, 5ft10 in height, with short dirty blond hair and a local Edinburgh accent.
He was wearing a black and white skeleton print top with the hood up. His dog is believed to be a large beige/cream Staffordshire cross which was covered in scars.
Detective Constable Ryan Lee, Corstorphine CID, said:
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man, both he and the dog stand out, so I would appeal to anyone who either saw the argument or who can identify the man, contact police as soon as possible.”
“Information can be passed to the CID at Corstorphine Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 4416 of 14 October when calling.”
“If for any reason you wish to remain anonymous, the calls can be made in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”