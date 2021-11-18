A 32-year-old was attacked by an unidentified man using a bladed weapon, outside a Tesco Express supermarket on Gracemount Drive on Thursday, November 11 at around 8pm.

The victim, who has not been named, suffered serious injuries from the attack, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers are planning to carry out a visit to the scene of the crime this evening to speak anyone who may have been in the area during the week of the attack.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “We are grateful to everyone who has helped our investigation so far but this was a busy area near a supermarket and we feel there may be other witnesses we have not spoken to yet.

“The male suspect left the scene after running off down Gracemount Drive before entering a dark hatchback car on Captain’s Drive and driving away.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in and around Tesco Express Gracemount Drive at the time of the attack or drivers who were on Captains Road, Gracemount Drive and Captains Drive between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Thursday, 11 November.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage or private CCTV from the Gracemount Drive and Captain’s Drive areas as it could prove vital to our enquiries.

“I would stress that everything in our enquiries so far suggest that this was a targeted attack and there was no wider risk to the public. However, it was a dangerous and reckless act in a busy public area and it is important we identify the man responsible.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 3297 of 11 November.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

