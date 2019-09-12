Police launch search for missing man last seen in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police are searching for a man who was last seen in Edinburgh over the weekend.

44-year-old Aden Munro has been reported missing from the Gorebridge area of Midlothian but was last seen on Nicholson Street, Edinburgh about 5.30 pm on Saturday 7th of September.

He was wearing a black coat and jeans carrying two shoulder bags.

Aden is described as 5ft 6 inches, short brown hair.

Any sightings or information in relation to Aden’s whereabouts can be given to police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2301 of 07/09/2019..