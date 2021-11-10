Police make 70 arrests during COP 26

“Mutual aid officers have provided significant and welcomed support to this major operation, as have our numerous partners, in the public and private sectors.“Without their involvement and commitment the policing of this massive event would not have passed off so positively."Since the start of the conference we have policed numerous events and protests, some official others unofficial, across the city and the country.“We helped ensure that two huge marches through the city attended by tens of thousands of protesters were completed successfully."With the exception of a tiny minority of protesters intent on creating conflict and compromising public safety, all of these events were peaceful.”He added “Police officers have had several hundred engagements with people who were protesting and have made around 70 arrests."I would like to thank protesters and all the police officers and stewards engaged in these operations for ensuring rights were upheld, voices were heard and peaceful protest was facilitated, while also maintaining the safety of all involved.“It is important to us that we understand what the experience of COP 26 has been for people in Glasgow and Scotland. For this reason, we want to hear from those who have attended or experienced our policing of these events in Scotland recently.