‘Police must keep Tommy Robinson away from Tynecastle’ - Lord George Foulkes

Former Hearts chairman Lord George Foulkes has joined forces with Edinburgh MP Ian Murray and former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson to call on the police to prevent Tommy Robinson from attending tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership clash against Rangers.

Far-right activist Robinson, co-founder of the English Defence League, has been attempting to associate himself with the Tynecastle side via social media and is understood to be planning to attend the match in Edinburgh.

Lifelong Jambo and Edinbugrh South MP Ian Murray has voiced his concerns about Robinson, saying that Robinson should be barred from Sunday’s game by police.

Today, the Capital MP along with former Hearts chairman Lord Foulkes and the former deputy leader of the SNP Angus Robertson issued a joint statement condemning Robinson’s attempt to associate himself with Scottish football and its fans.

The statement read: “We condemn any association of Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) with Scottish football and its fans, Heart of Midlothian Football Club, and Rangers Football Club.

“We urge Police Scotland to do all that is necessary to prevent Robinson from getting to and entering Tynecastle for Sunday’s match in the interests of public safety, public order, and public decency.”

Ian Murray MP said: “We must stand together as all faiths and none and supporters of all clubs and none, in solidarity, against those who wish to peddle fascism in society and in our institutions. It is clear that Robinson is intent on peddling his politics of hatred at young football supporters in order to sow division and hate.”

He continued: “It is not wanted, and the police must do all they can, with the limited resources they have at their disposal, to protect the overwhelming majority of decent supporters who want to attend an enjoyable game of football without his bile.”

Lord George Foulkes said: “Hearts is a family club with proud traditions. Police Scotland must use the intelligence and resources available to them to keep him away from Tynecastle. If he gets to and inside the stadium there will be trouble which will unfairly discredit the fine name and history of Hearts FC. He is not wanted and not welcome.”

Angus Robertson said: “Fascists aren’t welcome at Tynecastle or any other ground in football. Genuine Hearts fans are united against bigotry and hatred in all its forms. We will stand together to oppose extremism.”

