Police name man who died following murder in Prestonfield

Police Scotland has confirmed the identity of a man who died in the Prestonfield area of the Capital last week.

He was Alasdair Forsyth from Edinburgh.

The 67-year-old was found with serious injuries to his head and body and pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service following a disturbance at an address in Clearburn Road.

Three males, aged 15, 16 and 19, have been charged in connection with this and following a court appearance were remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh CID said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Forsyth as they come to terms with their loss and our specialist officers will provide them with all the support they need at this time.

“The three teenagers charged have now appeared in court in connection with this incident and we are satisfied that we aren’t looking for anyone further.

“The family of Mr Forsyth have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.”

