Police officer treated for chest wound after alleged stabbing in Fife

Have your say

A police officer has been treated in hospital after an alleged stabbing in Fife.



The incident took place at around 12.45am on Saturday at a property in Lundin Crescent, Tayport, while officers were responding to reports of a disturbance.

The male officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after the alleged blade attack and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to a chest wound.

He has since been released.

A man has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

Brian Jones, health and safety lead for the Scottish Police Federation, said: “We obviously wish our injured colleague well and hope he recovers quickly.

“This type of incident is a timely reminder that police officers face unpredictable violence and danger on a daily basis.

“They place themselves in harms way so that others may be safe.

“We are eternally grateful that on this occasion our colleague will live to tell the tale.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.