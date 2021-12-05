The Scottish Sun reports that Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell, who has since been suspended, faces a misconduct claim following the incident at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on November 18.

The Sun reports the claim reads: "On 18 November 2021 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, you did indecently assault a woman by placing your hand on her waist and stomach and failing to remove your hand when requested to do so."

The claim is now being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, under direction from prosecution service Crown Office.

An incident is alleged to have taken place at a business event - the Scottish Cyber Awards - at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on November 18.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "I can confirm that a senior officer from Police Scotland has been suspended by the Scottish Police Authority.

"This is in connection with a criminal investigation being carried out by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

"Given that an investigation is being carried out we are unable to comment further."