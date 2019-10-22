Police promise drugs dogs and searches at Ingliston Terminal V dance festival

This Saturday sees the return of Terminal V to Ingliston's Royal Highland Centre and officers are preparing themselves for what is expected to be the biggest event yet.

Terminal V: The Reckoning will see up to 16,000 house and techno aficionados gather at the venue near Edinburgh Airport.

Police Scotland has issued a release to remind festival-goers that both police and the organisers have a zero tolerance approach to drugs.

Terminal V takes place this Saturday at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston. Picture: Contributed

Event Police Lead Chief Inspector David Happs said: "Terminal V makes a return to Royal Highland Centre on Saturday. We want everyone coming along to have a great time and will have appropriate police resources in place to support the organiser and stewarding operation to keep all those in attendance safe as well as respond to any criminal incidents which may arise.”

"I’d like to remind everyone attending you will be subject to a search before entering the venue and if you are found to have any prohibited items including drugs, alcohol or weapons on your person, you will not get in and may face further police action. Police officers will be supporting the drug detection dog search operation for the duration of the event – and both are good at their jobs.”

“Our advice is simple – don’t take drugs. There is no ‘safe’ way to take drugs and there is always a risk. The impact of getting a drug conviction can also be long lasting and significant - it may affect your current or future employment and can even stop you entering certain countries.”

“When you get in please drink responsibly and don't have your evening ruined by excessive consumption of alcohol. There is a challenge 25 policy in place so make sure you have appropriate identification with you.”

"Please plan ahead and think how you are getting to the event and importantly how you are getting home. Check the weather and dress for the conditions - it is Scotland in October after all.”

“Most of all we hope everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable event.”