Police quiz 32 in Edinburgh motorbike crime investigation

DETECTIVES say they have arrested more than 30 people in a major crackdown on alleged motorbike thugs suspected of wreaking havoc across Edinburgh.

Operation Pellucid was launched in a bid to end the reign of terror that has stormed areas of the city since January.

Officers swooped on the motorbike gang, who are thought to have links with a memorial ride-out for biker David McGarvey in January, arresting 32 men in connection with a number of offences.

Police dealt with incidents in Drylaw, Portobello, Leith, City Centre, Dalkeith Road and Craigmillar on January 13 after bikers gathered to pay tribute to McGarvey, 28, who died in a Boxing Day road smash.

Two pedestrians were injured after a collision on Ferry Road while there were reports of significant damage to a sports centre in Niddrie as the gang of bikers left a trail of mayhem in their wake.

A dedicated team of police officers worked closely with the impacted communities to contain the chaos, trawling CCTV and taking detailed impact statements.

After 104 witnesses were traced, the 32 men, aged between 15 and 33, were charged with a total of 133 offences and 22 ASBOs were handed out.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany from Edinburgh Division said: “The aim of this operation was to demonstrate to our communities, and to those involved in the offences on Saturday, January 13, that these incidents would not be tolerated.

“What I want to make abundantly clear to the public, however, is that while Operation Pellucid has now concluded, any information we receive relating to this investigation, which has previously not been reported or investigated, will be progressed accordingly.

“Should anyone else be identified as being involved they can expect a visit from us.”

Robert Pearson, chairman of TRIM and Friends of West Pilton tenant’s group, said: “Whilst it’s great that Police Scotland has arrested over 30 people, the communities need our justice system to support police, listen to those affected and deal with culprits accordingly. Many will agree that the system is like a revolving door.

“We do not want another person killed or seriously injured and those who think it is acceptable need to know that the people of Edinburgh will not accept it”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic result. Tackling the issue of motorbike theft and related offences continues to be a priority for us and thanks to operations like this and initiatives which involve Police Scotland, the Council, community groups and partner agencies, the city’s efforts to tackle this type of crime are taking a great step forward. These activities will not be tolerated and we are committed to doing everything in our power to support the Police in helping prevent these kinds of offences and to keep people and property safe.”