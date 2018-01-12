Police release CCTV image of Leith armed robbery suspect

POLICE investigating an attempted armed robbery in Leith have released a CCTV image of a suspect.

Officers launched an investigation after the incident at Londis in Easter Road at around 4.10pm on Monday, November 20 last year.

The man in the CCTV image is described as white, 5ft 8-9 ins tall, of slim to medium build and wearing a green camouflage jacket with the hood up, blue trousers, black Doc Martin-style shoes and carrying a blue Poundland carrier bag.

Detective Constable Stephen Herd of Gayfield CID said: “Thankfully, the shop worker was uninjured however this was a distressing incident and we’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our enquiries.

“Anyone who may recognise this is man, or has any information about this incident, is urged to contact either us or Crimestoppers in anonymity as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2197 of November 20, 2017, or anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.