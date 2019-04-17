Police respond to suspected shooting in Edinburgh’s West End

A street in Edinburgh’s West End has been sealed off as police deal with a suspected firearms incident.

Armed officers are reported to have been sent to Chester Street, with part of the road cordoned off from Walker Street to Manor Place.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are dealing with an “ongoing incident”, but are yet to provide further details.

There are reports a person has suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Multiple police vehicles are in attendance, including a police dog unit.

Officers have allegedly told residents to stay indoors.

Resident Alasdair Morton, 46, said: “I came out the house and we were told to go back in. Around three police cars and a black van drove along the street and the traffic then stopped.

“I initially thought it was a police escort then when I had a look there must have been a dozen or so police with guns pushing the traffic back.

“We’ve not been told anything, but police waved through some ambulances.

“They said ‘there’s a gunshot wound to the head somewhere’. We could still hear noises that suggested there was a situation still going on.”

