Police say Stenhouse armed incident is over

POLICE, including armed officers, were at the scene on an incident in Edinburgh’s Stenhouse.

Eyewitnesses said the Police Scotland helicopter had also been scrambled to join the operation. The incident was resolved and officers left the scene but a spokeswoman would not disclose the nature of the incident to the Evening News.

A police van with what were said by witnesses to included “armed” officers had been situated at Stenhouse Cross.

A 4x4 style police vehicle was parked on Stevenson Drive. A third cop car was on Stenhouse Gardens North. A fourth was located on Stenhouse Street West.

Worried locals said police had refused to tell them what the incident involved.

One said: “We haven’t a clue what’s going on. We were walking back from the shops and all of a sudden there was police and cop cars everywhere,

“We saw police with guns. It was like something from a movie.”