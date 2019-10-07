Police Scotland have confirmed that a man was seriously assaulted and treated in hospital for a number of puncture wounds following an attack in Wester Hailes on Monday morning.

The incident happened outside the Scotmid store on Morvenside Road at around 12.25am today (Monday).

The incident happened outside the Scotmid store on Morvenside Road at around 12.25am today (Monday).

The 26-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for a number of puncture wounds, but has since been discharged.

A police cordon was in place aorund the rear of the store, but was lifted at around 10am.

Police say they are following positive lines of enquiry and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

READ MORE: Police officers in hospital with brain and back injuries after crash on M90 motorway

Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford at Corstorphine CID said: "This appears to have been an isolated attack and we are following positive lines of enquiry at this stage.

Police Scotland confirm Wester Hailes stabbing victim was treated for a number of puncture wounds

"I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Scotmid store in Morvenside Close and who witnessed this incident to call us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0050 7/10."