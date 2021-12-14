Police Scotland probe after Edinburgh schoolboy football match ends with violent clashes

It has been claimed that a 12-year-old girl was one of several youngsters who were assaulted after the final whistle blew following a Scottish Youth Football Association(SYFA) under-16s cup tie between Edinburgh Vikings FC and and a team from Aberdeenshire.

With the sides tied at 1-1, a shootout to decide who went through to the next round saw Cove Youth FC progress by one penalty after netting 6 from the spot.

But within seconds there were ugly scenes as Vikings players appeared to be taunted by opposition fans, with one player punched by a pitch invader.

Edinburgh Vikings FC club crest

By-standers captured the violence on mobile phone cameras as the clashes continued on and off the pitch.

The Vikings management took their players to a corner of the Broughton pitch, allowing their opponents to use the changing rooms.

However, club supporters maintain that followers of Cove continued to taunt and hurl insults at them throughout, targeting them after they too had used the facilities.

It's only a game.. sidelines troubles have marred youth football for several years.

One witness said: “I’ve read a lot of stuff on social media and other so-called news organisations and it is all inaccurate nonsense.

"Vikings players and some of supporters were attacked. At least three children who were there as fans were hurt. A young girl was punched in the face. A boy, just 12, was also assaulted. Another kid was knocked to the floor.

He added: “Several players were assaulted on and off the pitch. One can clearly be seen on video being punched by a rival fan.

"No one is saying the Viking players or their followers are angels.

“One adult waited outside the changing rooms and grabbed a teenage boy in a head-lock and then bolted and tried to hide on the Cove coach. That’s why there is film of people shouting at the coach. They wanted him handed over to the police."

SYFA chairman John McCrimmond said: “The Association is of an incident following this cup tie but we cannot comment at this time due to the ongoing Police Scotland investigation."

Vikings FC secretary Lee Brown confirmed that it was club officials who had alerted Police Scotland to the ongoing incident.

He insisted that his players and their parents were 'targeted’ and added: "There is a lot going about on social media that is nonsense. We have every faith that Police Scotland will get to the truth of what really happened."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40 pm on Sunday, 12 December, 2021, police received a report of a disturbance in East Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh.

“Police attended and there was no ongoing disturbance however an allegation of a minor assault on a teenage boy was reported to police at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

It is understood that Cove Youth FC players have claimed they were spat on during the match.

Cove secretary Brian Johnston said: “We are waiting to hear from the SYFA. We are going to instigate a complaint due to the behaviour not only after the after the game but also during it."

A message from the Editor:

