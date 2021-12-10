According to the police, the supposed bogus callers claimed to be from gas companies.

No residents allowed the callers to enter their homes, as they were unable to show identification when they were asked for it.

In a social media post, the Edinburgh Police Division released the descriptions of three individuals who they suspect have taken part in bogus house calls.

The first is a male, who was described as being white, 6ft, with a slim build. Witnesses said he had a Scottish accent and was wearing a long black trench jacket with a hood.

Police also described another male suspect, who is believed to be between 18-25. This individual is said to be Asian, 5,10, with a slim build and black hair. He had an English accent, and was seen wearing a shirt and a tie, with a cardigan, a grey jacket and dark trousers.

A female suspect was described as being Asian, with long dark hair. She was said to be wearing a brown duffel coat.

Police advised the public to take four steps to protect themselves from bogus callers, telling them to “lock, stop, chain and check”.

They said: “Keep your doors locked, even when you are at home.

“Before you answer, stop and think if you are expecting anyone. Check that you have locked the back door and taken the key out. Look through a door viewer (‘spy hole’) to see who it is.

“If you decide to open the door, put the door chain or door bar on first if you have one. Keep the chain or bar on while you are talking to the person on the doorstep.

“Even if they have a pre-arranged appointment, check identity cards carefully. Close the door while you do this. If you are still unsure, look up a phone number in the phone book or online and ring the organization to verify their identity. Do not use a phone number on the identity card as this may be fake”.

