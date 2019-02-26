Police search at the Shore in Leith was ‘false alarm’

Have your say

A call to emergency services sparked a search in the Water of Leith today - but the object turned out to be a tent.

One eyewitness said there were at least five police cars present in the area at one point.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said officers arrived on the scene at 2pm.

But it has since been confirmed that emergency services were reponding to a false alarm, with a tent being pulled from the water.

