Police search for missing man, 22, last seen in Dalry area

Police are appealing for information about a missing 22-year-old last seen in Orwell Place at 6pm on Saturday.

Rufus Bricknell is described as white, around 5ft 11 inches tall, and of a muscular build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black and white striped top.

Police said it was 'totally out of character' for Mr Bricknell to be out of contact with friends and family.

The 22-year-old is known for going cycling in the local area, but it is not thought he has his bike with him.

Inspector Keith Forrester, of Wester Hailes Police Station, said: "It is totally out of character for Rufus not to keep in contact with his family and friends and they are becomingly increasingly concerned for him.

"Rufus is known to go cycling in the Pentland hills and Musselburgh areas, however we believe he does not have his bike with him just now.

“I just want to ensure that Rufus is safe and well and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him since 6pm on Saturday evening, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1477, giving the date October 6.