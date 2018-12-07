Police search for woman reported missing in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has been reported missing in the Capital.

Alison Blair, 34, was last seen on Thursday, 29 November in the city centre and usually visits Waverley station, Rose Street, Nicholson Street, Nicholson Square and Princes Street.

She is described as white female, 34 years of age, 5’7” tall, stocky build, long black hair tied in a ponytail.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: ‘Be aware’ weather warning for wind | New film and TV studio for Capital | Traffic and travel

Officer say she is wearing a black jacket with a hood, black jeans/trousers, black shoes and is carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Alison is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1169 of 4th December.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital