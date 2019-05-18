Police search under way after Glasgow boy, 10, fails to return home from school

A police search is under way after a ten-year-old boy failed to return home from school on Friday.

Alie Gassama, 10, from Holmlea Court, Cathcart was last seen by his mother as he left for school at 8.50am on Friday 17th May. He was reported missing to police around 11pm on Friday evening.

Alie is described as black, around 5ft in height and of slim build with short black hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey school uniform, however he may have changed into a Liverpool football strip.

Inspector Natalie Carr from Helen Street Police Station said: “Alie has been missing before, however he normally returns home within a few hours. Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to trace him since he was reported missing last night. He regularly visits Asda at Toryglen and the football pitches at Toryglen.

“Anyone who has seen Alie or who has any information on his whereabout should contact Cathcart Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 5382 of 17th May 2019.”

