Police seize £145,000 cash and cannabis in Oxgangs raid

VICE cops swooped on a suspected drugs gang in Oxgangs seizing £145,000 of cash and cannabis.

Detectives acting on tip-offs raided a home in Oxgangs Green where they found around 1 kilo of cannabis along with £2,000 in cash and cultivation equipment.

Two men aged 27 and 26 and a 52-year-old woman were charged and are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (Aug 1).



During a personal search of a suspect at the property further cannabis was seized along with £3,000.



A garage unit in Relugas Lane was also searched as part of this investigation and inside police found around £130,000 in cash.



In total, £10,000 worth of cannabis and £135,000 in cash were recovered.



Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh's Proactive CID said: "As a result of extensive intelligence-gathering, our enforcement activity on Tuesday yielded a significant quantity of cannabis before it could be distributed within our communities.



"In addition, we seized a large quantity of cash, which will undoubtedly impact upon the operations of those profiting from drug crime in Edinburgh.



"Operations like this depend on intelligence and while we have our own methods of gathering information, we would urge members of the public to come forward if they have any knowledge of ongoing criminality in their areas."