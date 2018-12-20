Police seize cash and cannabis in West Lothian drugs bust

A DRUGS haul worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been pulled from the streets after a police raid netted a huge result in West Lothian.

Cops executed eight search warrants after swarming addresses in Livingston, Broxburn, West Calder and Blackburn areas yesterday.

Under Operation Borah, Lothian and Borders Division ramped up their campaign against the cultivation of cannabis by bringing in over £300,000 worth of Class A and B drugs.

A total of eight people, aged between 18 and 57, were also arrested in connection with drug offences.

Police carried out over 20 search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act over the last few weeks in a bid to tackle the possession and supply of cannabis in the area.

The operation was conducted by over 50 officers from local and specialist teams.

Inspector Adam Smith, Deputy Area Commander said: “This operation shows our commitment to tackling the production and sale of drugs, and associated criminality, across West Lothian.

“Drugs are a blight on our communities and can have a devastating impact on people’s lives. The public have a vital role to play in helping us tackle drug supply and misuse, and we are thankful to them for the information they have provided us so far that has helped us shape this operation.”

Intelligence gathered on drugs misuse in the area led to over 40 addresses being visited by officers since the start of December. Over the course of the operation, over 350 cannabis plants and around 21 kilograms of cannabis has also been recovered along with more than £10,000 in cash.

An earlier rush cleared 240 cannabis plants worth an estimated £60,000 all recovered from one property in Fauldhouse.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: “This operation has targeted those involved in the production of cannabis cultivations for either their own use, or for the purpose of supplying to others.

“Those involved in the production of cannabis cultivations are not only breaking the law, but they are often putting themselves and others at risk. This is due to the methods utilised in the cultivation process which includes using powerful heating lamps and bypassing the mains electricity supply therefore increasing the risk of fires.”

Inspector Adam Smith, Deputy Area Commander added: “I would encourage anyone who has any information or concerns on drug misuse in their area, to report this to us in confidence via 101, or to Crimestoppers. This operation shows our commitment to tackling the production and sale of drugs, and associated criminality, across West Lothian.”

