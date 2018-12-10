Police seize drugs worth £35,000 in Midlothian raid

TENS of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, a number of mountain bikes and two motorcycles have been recovered by police after a raid on two properties in Midlothian.

On Friday officers from the Midlothian Community Investigation Unit and Community Action Team executed searches of two properties in Newtongrange at Wester Suttieslea Grove and Eighth Street where around 3.5kg of amphetamine was seized.

The Class B drugs are reportedly worth around £35,000.

Various mountain bikes, component parts and two off-road motorcycles were also removed from the addresses and are now subject to further inquiry.

Officers are continuing with their investigation to identify those responsible for the possession of the drugs and other items recovered.

Constable Jordan Stevenson from the Community Investigation Unit said: “This is a significant recovery of harmful drugs, which will now be disposed of, rather than causing untold damage within our communities.

“The Community Investigation Unit and Community Action Team continue to conduct proactive enforcement activity into a range of offences affecting the communities of Midlothian and those with information relating to ongoing criminal activity can contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

