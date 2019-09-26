Police seize Edinburgh car with no tax, MOT or insurance being driven by disqualified motorist

Police officers seized a car in Castlebrae Place after it was found to have no road tax, MOT or insurance.

Road Policing Scotland tweeted that the car had been seized yesterday afternoon and the driver arrested by officers.

They said: "Edinburgh Road Policing stopped this car in Castlebrae Place earlier. Vehicle found to have no VEL, MOT or insurance, and the driver was found to be disqualified and then arrested. Car seized."

The owner of the car will have to pay at least £150 plus £20 per day it is in storage to have it returned.