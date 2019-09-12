Police swoop on Leith tenement in reported morning drug raid

Have your say

POLICE have swarmed a tenement block in Leith in an apparent morning drug raid, according to reports.

Officers swooped on a building on Iona Street with the help of canine units before detaining at least one individual, an eyewitness told the Evening News.

At least five officers have been involved in the operation just after 9am on Thursday morning.

An eyewitness said: "Two police cars and a police dog van were on the scene at about half past nine and they had someone pinned down on the floor."

"One of the officers was shouting 'let's see if the drugs are gone'."

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.